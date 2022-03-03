United Sikh seeks visa from Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha to help stranded Indians

As the tension continues to escalate between Russia and Ukraine, the United Sikh delegation on March 02, met the Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Dr Igor Polikha, and asked him to grant them visas to help stranded Indians inside the war-ridden country. Speaking to ANI, Verenderjeet Singh, a volunteer of United Sikhs said, "The main purpose of our visit was to get the visa. Our volunteers in Poland, Romania, and Hungary have already reached there and have set up the base camp. We want to work inside Ukraine and those who are stranded--Indian students -- their parents are calling up -- students are continuously calling us to help them. We want to help them. He told us about their requirements, we'll provide humanitarian aid as soon as possible."