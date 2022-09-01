United Opposition doesn’t stand a chance in 2024 elections, says Jairam Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on September 1 responded to the talks of united Opposition for 2024 elections and said that they stand no chance in several years to come. CM Jairam Thakur said, “They'll continue saying things like that. Country is going ahead under the leadership of PM Modi. Government is doing good work. In such a situation, I believe that the Opposition can do their work but they don't have a chance, for several years to come.”