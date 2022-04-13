Union Ministers to visit ten aspirational districts of Odisha to review developmental projects

As many as ten Union Ministers will be visiting aspirational districts of Odisha to review the progress of various developmental projects undertaken by the Central Government till April 20. BJP state General Secretary, Golak Mohapatra said, "Ten Union Ministers will visit 10 aspirational districts of Odisha to review the progress of various developmental projects till April 20. The Ministers will submit their reports to the Central Government." The ten aspirational districts of Odisha are- Nuapada, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Koraput and Gajapati respectively. Mohapatra further said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will visit Dhenkanal district on April 13, 14, 15 and 16.