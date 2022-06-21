Union Ministers take part in 8th International Yoga Day celebrations across Nation

On the occasion of 8th International Yoga Day, Union Ministers encouraged everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily routine by taking part in celebrations across the Nation. Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performed Yoga at Panch Mahal in Agra. Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri performed Yoga at Red Fort in Delhi. inister of State for Ministry of External Affairs V Muraleedharan also took part in the Yoga celebrations from Thiruvananthapuram