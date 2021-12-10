Union Ministers pay last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat

Union Ministers paid tributes to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in Delhi on December 10. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar paid their last respects to CDS Gen Rawat. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also paid tributes to him.