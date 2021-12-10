Union Ministers, NSA pay tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat in Delhi on December 10. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal also paid tribute to the CDS. BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar, Ravi Shankar Prasad also paid their last respects to CDS General Rawat and his wife. The CDS and his wife lost their lives in a tragic chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 08.