Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Virendra Kumar welcome Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine

Union Ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Virendra Kumar, on March 03 welcomed Indians evacuated from Ukraine. The evacuation flight carrying Indian nationals from Budapest, Hungary landed in Delhi. Notably, Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Since then, several residents and tourists have fled the war-torn country. GoI launched Operation Ganga for evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.