Union Ministers arrive at Parliament for second part of Budget Session

Ahead of the second part of the Budget Session, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi, Anurag Thakur, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dr Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and other MPs of party arrived at Parliament on March 14. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda also arrived at the Parliament. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha on March 14.