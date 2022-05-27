Union Minister Subhas Sarkar takes jibe at Mamata Banerjee over 'Chancellor' decision

Slamming West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee for the decision to replace the State Governor with the Chief Minister as the Chancellor of the state-run University, Union Minister Subhas Sarkar on May 26 said that the state government’s decision can lead to a constitutional crisis. “It's absolutely wrong. It is a way to bring corruption in the education sector. No other state has such a situation. Governor has been made the chancellor through the State Universities Act. They (WB government) has found a new way to change this act,” the MoS said. “Education institutions should have a guardian who's above politics, and Governor is that person. It's not legal in the present scenario. It can also result in a constitutional crisis,” he added.