Union Minister RCP Singh rubbishes rumours of differences with CM Nitish Kumar

While speaking on his nomination for the Rajya Sabha, Union Steel Minister RCP Singh on May 25 in Delhi, said that he will work in whatever position he will sit on. “There are no differences between CM Nitish Kumar and me. Nomination dates are from 24 to 31. There are still a lot of days to go. I cannot forecast the future. I will work in whatever position I sit on,” the Union Minister said.