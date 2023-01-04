Union Minister Prahlad Patel's convoy vehicle collides with bus

A vehicle in Union Minister Prahlad Patel's convoy collided with a bus in Damoh district on January 03. Three policemen sustained injuries in the accident. The injured policemen are undergoing treatment and the condition of all three policemen is normal. Prahlad Patel told there was a massive collision between the bus and the convoy's vehicle “There was a massive collision between the bus and convoy's vehicle, the rear side of the vehicle collided. Except for one, all occupants of the vehicle were injured,” said Union Minister Prahlad Patel.