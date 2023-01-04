Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Union Minister Prahlad Patel's convoy vehicle collides with bus

A vehicle in Union Minister Prahlad Patel's convoy collided with a bus in Damoh district on January 03. Three policemen sustained injuries in the accident. The injured policemen are undergoing treatment and the condition of all three policemen is normal. Prahlad Patel told there was a massive collision between the bus and the convoy's vehicle “There was a massive collision between the bus and convoy's vehicle, the rear side of the vehicle collided. Except for one, all occupants of the vehicle were injured,” said Union Minister Prahlad Patel.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yearender 2022: Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Huma Qureshi, Alia Bhatt, top performers of OTT
Covid-19 fourth wave precaution: Try these Yoga asanas to boost immunity
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 564 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 04
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.