Union Minister Nitin Gadkari makes big announcement; claims India to lead in Automotive Industry

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari talks about the innovations going on in the automotive industry and claims that in the coming years Indian automotive industry will be on top in the world. On this year's edition of Zee Auto Awards, Union Minister felicitated the automakers for various categories like marketer of the year, viewer's choice of cars, bike of the year, bike of the decade, and more.