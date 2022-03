Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrates Holi festival at his residence in Delhi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on March 18 celebrated festival of colours at his residence in Delhi. He was seen trying his hand on ‘Dhol’ as he was completely drenched in colours. Speaking to ANI, he said, “This is Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat. Today is Shab-e-Barat also, the beauty of our country is that we celebrate all festivals.”