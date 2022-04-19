Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, WHO DG Dr Tedros visit All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on April 19 visited the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Delhi. World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh also visited the institute with the Union Minister. “This is the first of its kind centre that'll help the whole world to invest in traditional medicine,” the WHO DG said.