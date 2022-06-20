Union Minister Kiren Rijiju participates in torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad in Delhi

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, and others participate in torch relay on June 20 for the 44th Chess Olympiad which will be hosted by Chennai on June 20. “This moment will be cherished forever that Chess Olympiad, for the first time is being held in India. Most importantly, the torch which is actually the beginning of any Olympic movement will be lit from India every 2 years,” said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.