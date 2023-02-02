Union Minister Kaushal Kishore slams Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Mitra Kaal’ remark

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after he termed Union Budget 2023 a ‘Mitra Kaal Budget’. While speaking with ANI on Feb 02, Kaushal Kishore said, “The government has made a roadmap for 100 years of independence. Those who are saying that this is not Amrit Kaal, it is the budget of Mitra Kaal, then they do not know the meaning of it and if they accept the budget of Mitra Kaal also, then the budget has been brought considering all the people of the country as friends.”