Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri virtually dedicates 166 CNG stations across 14 states

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri virtually dedicated 166 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations to service of the community. These CNG stations have been set up by GAIL (India) Limited and nine of its group City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies in 41 Geographical Areas (GAs) across 14 states.Speaking about the new CNG stations, Puri said, “It is a key step in expanding availability of environment-friendly CNG to transport sector, households & Industry in India. It'll incentivise market for CNG vehicles & will have exponential impact in manufacturing, skill dev & employment generation.”

