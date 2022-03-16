Union Minister Giriraj Singh gets emotional after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’

Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh on March 15 was seen holding his tears after watching ‘The Kashmir Files’.“Had it not been for this movie, people would not have come across the truth,” said the Minister.The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.