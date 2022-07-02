Union Minister G Kishan Reddy alleges, Telangana CM KCR indulged in digressed politics

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on July 02 alleged that Telangana Chief Minister KCR is indulged in digressed politics in the state. Addressing media persons, Reddy said, “CM's son cannot become CM. BJP is getting stronger, they (TRS) are scared that their chair will go. They're misusing public money to advertise against us. KCR is indulging in digressed politics in Telangana.” “We do not do corruption and parivaar raj. We have a democracy, even a normal worker becomes CM, PM and president. We don't need to learn from such a corrupt party,” he added.