{"id":"2919976","source":"DNA","title":"Union minister Bhagwat Karad saves life of passenger mid-air, wins praise for humanitarian act","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"PM Modi's cabinet minister Bhagwat Karad saved a life of co-passenger by giving first-aid on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai on November 16. Dr Karad's action received wide appreciation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised his \"great gesture\".\r

