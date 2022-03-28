Union Minister Anurag Thakur visits iconic India Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on March 26 participated in India Pavilion in Dubai Expo 2020. He viewed the 3D miniature statue of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, the only Hindu temple being constructed in Abu Dhabi. The Indian entrepreneurs pitched their start-up ideas to Information and Broadcasting Minister where India's drone manufacturing enterprise was attracting global attention.