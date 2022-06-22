Union Minister Anurag Thakur attends Chess Olympiad Torch Relay in Dharamshala

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur attended the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay on June 22 in Dharamshala. The torch relay of the 44th Chess Olympiad was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19 in Delhi. This torch will be taken to 75 cities in a span of 40 days before the final culmination in Chennai.