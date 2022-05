Union Minister Amit Shah arrives at airport for 2-day Assam visit in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 09 arrived at the airport in Guwahati, for a 2-day visit to Assam. The Home Minister was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Home Minister will inaugurate and launch several projects including a super specialty hospital and the National Forensic Sciences University during his visit.