Union Finance Minister visits DFCCIL stall

Celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, India’s 75 years of Independence, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) with the support of CPSEs is organising an exhibition ‘Nation Building and CPSEs’ in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The exhibition showcases the contributions of CPSEs towards achieving ‘Atmanirbhar’ status. Dedicated Freight Corridor has also put up a stall in the exhibition to display its role in the country's development. Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, visited the DFCCIL stall and evinced keen interest in the progress and the operational sections of DFC as well as the future corridors. The DFCCIL stall showcased the entire alignment of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors which included the sections already commissioned, the ones completed and those where work is progressing expeditiously. The various technological, engineering, operational and Business Development milestones were also showcased in the exhibition.