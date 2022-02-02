Union Budget will help in building Modern India, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on February 02 said that the Budget along with laying the foundation of a self-reliant India will help in building modern India. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told the BJP workers in very simple words that with this budget, along with laying the foundation of a self-reliant India, modern India will be built. We have said in this budget that we will provide 80 lakh poor people with permanent houses,” said Anurag Thakur. “Those who do not have to look at it from the right perspective, people of the opposition will look at the budget from a negative point of view, but nothing will happen from it. People have repeatedly believed in Modi and this is the reason why India's economy has grown two and a half times in the last 5-7 years,” he added.