Union Budget is progressive, forward-looking: NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on February 01 said that the Union Budget is very progressive and forward-looking and prepares India for the next stage of its sustained growth. "It is a very progressive and forward-looking Budget. It prepares India for the next stage of its sustained growth. It is a continuation of the last year's Budget. The real highlight of the Budget is its huge expansion on the capital expenditure,” said Kant.