Union Budget has several important provisions to take India forward in direction of modernity: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 02 addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually and highlighted the vision of the Union Budget 2022. PM Modi addressing Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha said, “It is very important for us to make a self-reliant and modern India. This Budget has several important provisions to take India forward in the direction of modernity. India's economy is expanding continuously due to the decisions taken in the last 7 years.”