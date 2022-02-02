Union Budget focuses on modernising Indian agriculture, development of villages at border: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 02 addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers across the country virtually and highlighted the vision of the Union Budget 2022. PM Modi addressing Atmanirbhar Arthvyawastha said, “The budget also focused on the development of villages at the border. NCC Centres will be brought in at schools situated at the border.” “The budget also focused on modernizing Indian agriculture with a focus on organic farming. This will make farming more lucrative. Kisan drones and other machinery will be made available to the farmers at reasonable prices,” he added.