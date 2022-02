Union Budget 2022: This Budget gives blueprint of economy over ‘Amrit Kal’, says Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 at the Parliament on February 01. While addressing the Parliament, she said, “This Union Budget seeks to lay the foundation and give a blueprint of the economy over ‘Amrit Kal’ of next 25 years from India at 75 to India at 100.”