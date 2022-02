Union Budget 2022: Rs 48,000 crores allocated for 80 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 at the Parliament on February 01. While addressing the Parliament, she said, “Rs 48,000 crores allocated for completion of construction of 80 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas in the year 2022-23.”