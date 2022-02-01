Union Budget 2022: Rs 2.37 lakh crores of MSP to be given directly to 163 lakh farmers, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 at the Parliament on February 01. While addressing the Parliament she said, “Procurement of wheat in Rabi season 2021-22 and the estimated procurement of paddy in Kharif season 2021-22 will give cover 1,208 lakh metric tonnes of wheat and paddy from 163 lakh farmers and Rs 2.37 lakh crores will be the direct payment of MSP value to their accounts.” She further added, “Chemical-free natural farming will be promoted throughout the country with a focus on farmers' land in 5 km wide corridors along the river Ganga, in the first stage.”