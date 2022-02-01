Union Budget 2022: Rs 19,500 crore allocated to facilitate solar capacity, says Nirmala Sitharaman

While presenting the Union Budget at the Parliament on February 01, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “To facilitate domestic manufacturing for the ambitious goal of 280 GW of installed solar capacity by 2030, an additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for PLI for manufacturing of high-efficiency modules with priority to fully integrate manufacturing units to solar PV modules will be made.”