Union Budget 2022: Rs 1,400 crores allocated for Ken-Betwa Linking project, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 at the Parliament on February 01. While presenting the Budget in the Parliament, she said, “Implementation of Ken Betwa Linking project at an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crores to be taken up with irrigation benefits to 9.0 lakh hectare farmland and will provide drinking water to 62 lakh people. It will also have 103 MW hydropower, 27 MW solar power generation. Rs 1,400 crores allocated in 2022-23,” she added. The project envisages transferring water from the Ken river to the Betwa river, both tributaries of the Yamuna.