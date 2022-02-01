Union Budget 2022: Rs 1 lakh crore allocated in catalysing overall economic investments, says FM

Presenting the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 01 said that Rs 1 lakh crore allocated to assist states in catalysing investments in economy for 2022-23. She said, “For 2022-23, allocation is Rs 1 lakh crore to assist the states in catalysing overall investments in economy. These 50-year interest-free loans are over and above normal borrowings allowed to states. It will be used for PM Gati Shakti-related and other productive capital investments of states.”