Union Budget 2022 ‘One class one TV channel’ expanded from 12 to 200 channels says Finance Minister

While presenting the Union Budget at the Parliament on February 01, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “One class, one TV channel program of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels.” “This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12,” said Sitharaman.