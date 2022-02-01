Union Budget 2022 NH network to be expanded by 25000 km in 2022-23 says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 at the Parliament on February 01. While presenting the Budget in the Parliament, she said, “PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways to be formulated in 2022-23 to facilitate faster movement of people and goods. NH network to be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23. Rs 20,000 crore to be mobilised to complement public resources.” It is a multi-modal connectivity plan, with the aim of coordinated planning and execution of infrastructure projects to bring down logistics costs.