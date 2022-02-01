Union Budget 2022 Kisan Drones to be used for crop assessment digitisation of land records says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 at the Parliament on February 01. While presenting the Budget in the Parliament she said, “Fund to be facilitated through NABARD to finance startups for agriculture and rural enterprise, relevant for farm produce value chain. Startups will support FPOs and provide tech to farmers.” She further added, “Use of Kisan Drones to be promoted for crop assessment, digitisation of land records, spraying of insecticides and nutrients.”