Union Budget 2022 Indias growth is estimated to be at 927 pc says Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 at the Parliament on February 01. While addressing the Parliament, she said, “We are in the midst of the Omicron wave, the speed of our vaccination campaign has helped greatly. I am confident that ‘Sabka Prayaas’, we'll continue with strong growth.” She further added, “India's growth is estimated to be at 9.27 per cent.”