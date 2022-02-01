Union Budget 2022 Gross GST collection for January 2022 is highest since inception says FM

Presenting the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 01 said that GST collections for January month 2022 are Rs 1,40,986 crores is the highest since inception of GST. She said, “The gross GST collections for the month of January 2022 are Rs 1,40,986 crores which is the highest since the inception of GST.