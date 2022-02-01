Union Budget 2022: Focus is on infrastructure, very encouraged by announcements, says Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on February 01 hailed the Union Budget presented in the Parliament on February and said that the economy is doing well and the focus is on infrastructure growth and he is very encouraged by the announcements. Speaking to ANI, the minister said, “One point to note is what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that last month’s GST collection is a record Rs 1.49 Lakh Crores. So, the economy is doing very well. I think the focus on growth-infrastructure growth- I'm very encouraged by the announcements.” “As far as my Ministry is concerned, the announcement related to the PM Awas Yojana - 80 lakh homes will be completed under that and Rs 48,000 crores have been set aside for that,” he added.