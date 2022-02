Union Budget 2022: Effective Capital Expenditure is estimatedto be 4.1 pc of GDP, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 at the Parliament on February 01. While addressing the Parliament, she said, “Effective Capital Expenditure of the Central Government is estimated at Rs 10.68 lakh crores in 2022-23 which is about 4.1 per cent of GDP.”