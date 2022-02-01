Union Budget 2022 ECLGS extended till March 2023 cover expanded to Rs 5 lakh crores says FM

Presenting the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 01 said that Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme extended till March 2023. On top of that the guarantee cover expanded to Rs 5 lakh crores. She said, “Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) will be extended up to March 2023, the guaranteed cover will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crores to total cover of Rs 5 lakh crores.”