Union Budget 2022 Domestic industry to get 68 pc of Defence procurement Budget says FM

While presenting the Union Budget at the Parliament on February 01, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “68 per cent of the capital procurement budget for Defence to be earmarked for domestic industry to promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ and reduce dependence on imports of defence equipment. This is up from the 58 per cent last fiscal.”