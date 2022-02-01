Union Budget 2022 Budget aims to benefit youth farmers SC-ST says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 at the Parliament on February 01. While addressing the Parliament she said, “There was a sharp increase in public investment & capital expenditure in Budget 2021-22. This Budget (2022-23) will benefit, youth, women, farmers, SC, ST. It shall be guided by PM Gati Shakti Master Plan.”