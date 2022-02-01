Union Budget 2022: 400 Vande Bharat trains to come in next 3 years, says Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2022 at the Parliament on February 01. While addressing the Parliament, she said, “400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems...” She further added, “2,000 km of rail network to be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH, for safety and capacity augmentation.”