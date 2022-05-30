Uniform Civil Code must meet requirements of Indian Constitution: Salman Khurshid

Congress leader Salman Khurshid on May 30 said that the Uniform Civil Code must meet the requirements of Indian Constitution. “Whether it is Uniform Civil Code or anything else, it must meet the requirements of the Indian Constitution. It has to be examined whether UCC affects human rights. I do not speak on it because as a lawyer I do not want to comment on something that is sub judice. Let something happen then we will comment on it. Centuries have passed and we have centuries ahead. We will have enough time to talk about it,” said Salman Khurshid