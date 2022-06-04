Unification of India’s border population into national mainstream is important: MoS Nityanand Rai

While addressing the 19th BSF Investiture Ceremony in Delhi, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on June 03 said that the unification of India’s border population into the national mainstream is important. While addressing the event, he said, “Issues like education and scarcity of other basic necessities caused migration. Unification of India’s border population into the national mainstream is important.” He was Chief Guest at the 19th BSF Investiture Ceremony to award medals to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.