Unification of civic bodies is corrective measure, will solve problems of Delhi: Meenakashi Lekhi

After Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Central Government, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi praised the step and said this will solve the problems of National Capital.“Delhi's problems will be solved after the unification of three civic bodies. We have been born to correct arrangements. Like we did in Jammu and Kashmir by removing Article 370, we will do the same in Delhi,” said the Minister.The Unification Bill was introduced by Union Home Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha on March 25.