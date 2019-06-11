{"id":"2759608","source":"DNA","title":"Unidentified miscreants allegedly behead man in Sambalpur","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Unidentified miscreants allegedly beheaded a 53-year-old man while he was sleeping and fled with the served head in Odisha’s Sambalpur. While speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Arora, Superintendent of Police said, “53-year-old man beheaded while asleep by unknown persons, last night. A beheaded body was found, further investigation is underway.\" ","summary":"Unidentified miscreants allegedly beheaded a 53-year-old man while he was sleeping and fled with the served head in Odisha’s Sambalpur. While speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Arora, Superintendent of Police said, “53-year-old man beheaded while asleep by unknown persons, last night. A beheaded body was found, further investigation is underway.\" ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-unidentified-miscreants-allegedly-behead-man-in-sambalpur-2759608","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/11/834882-00000005.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/odisbehead.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560248101","publish_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 03:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 11, 2019, 03:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759608"}