Unhappy with brother’s marriage, man kills his sister-in-law, chops her legs

A body of an unidentified woman was found inside a plastic drum lying at SMVT railway station in Bengaluru on March 14. CCTV footage of three persons carrying the drum and leaving it at the railway station was examined by police. Giving more details about the incident, SK Soumyalatha, GRP Superintendent said, “A man named Nawab along with 7 others killed the woman. They broke the victim's legs to make sure the body fits inside a drum and sealed it. Four people transported the drum to the railway station. Nawab was not happy with his brother's marriage to the victim woman.”

